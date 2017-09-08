Chess: Harikrishna to battle it out in tie breaker

Tbilisi (Georgia), Sep 8 (IANS) Indian Grand Master P. Harikrishna settled for a draw against compatriot S.P. Sethuraman after an enthralling encounter in the second classical control game of the second round and led the clash into the tie-breaker round at the FIDE World Cup here.

World No.20 Harikrishna, playing with black pieces in the reverse fixture, on Thursday tried to take a complete point from the game and settle the tie but couldn't do so as he had to be at his defensive best and led the game towards a draw.

Although Sethuraman placed a couple of checks on Harikrishna's king on the 28th and the 29th move, Harikrishna evaded the situation tactically and both players settled for a draw after 39 moves.

Harikrishna, who is playing the prestigious tournament for the sixth time, will look to turn the tide on his compatriot in the tie-breaker and at least match his best performance of reaching the third round of the tournament. However, if he progresses he will face a staunch challenge from either World No.12 Anish Giri of Netherlands or Alexander Motylev from Russia.

After Vishwanathan Anand was ousted in the second round, there are four Indians including Harikrishna still in fray for progressing to the next round.

--IANS

gau/pur/dg