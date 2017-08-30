Chennaiyin FC sign six AIFF elite academy graduates

Chennai, Aug 30 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday signed six graduates from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) elite academy, the Indian Super League (ISL) franchise confirmed.

Goalkeeper Samik Mitra (16, West Bengal), defenders Joseph Sanglura (17, Mizoram) and Lalliansanga Renthlei (18, Mizoram), midfielders Zonunmawia (Mizoram) and Bibin Boban (Kerala) and forward Bawlte Rohmingthanga (Mizoram) have all penned long term deals with the club.

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said: "We would like to congratulate Praful Patel, Kushal Das and their whole team for the fantastic work they have been doing at the AIFF elite academy.

"Last year we signed five graduates from the AIFF Academy and all five have shown great improvement over the last 12 months with Jerry (Lalrinzuala) and Anirudh (Thapa) also going on to play for the India senior team. We thank AIFF and hope to continue the development of the boys in the coming years."

AIFF General Secertary Kushal Das said: "AIFF's structured youth development and the Academy programme has been the supply line not only to the Senior National Team but also to various Indian Clubs.

"The trend continues as Chennaiyin FC have now signed six of our Academy cadets. I wish them all the best in their future endeavours and also thank Chennaiyin FC for showing faith in our cadets to help them mature into better professional players."

Mitra, Sanglura, Boban and Rohmingthanga have all represented India age group teams in various international matches while Renthlei and Zonunmawia are part of the current India U-19 team that is preparing for the upcoming SAFF Championship and Asian Cup qualifiers.

