Chennaiyin FC sign Palestine forward Carlos Antonio Salom

Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) title holders Chennaiyin FC on Friday announced the signing of Argentine-born Palestine forward Carlos Antonio Salom Zulema on a season-long loan from Thailand League One outfit Bangkok United.

The 31-year-old forward has represented Palestine at international level and is Chennaiyin's seventh and final foreign signing ahead of their title defence in the 2018-19 ISL campaign.

Salom, who will don the No.8 jersey, stated: "The Chennaiyin FC project is very exciting and I am looking forward to a great season with the champions of India. I am excited to play in the ISL and will give my best to help CFC retain the title and go as far as possible in the AFC Cup.

Head Coach John Gregory stated, "Carlos (Salom) is a fantastic addition to our squad. He will enhance the quality, experience and variety in our forward department. He is a forward who can score and also create goals. We have full faith in him to have a great first season in India."

