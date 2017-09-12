Chennaiyin FC sign Dutch winger Gregory Nelson

Chennai, Sep 12 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday roped in Dutch winger Gregory Nelson for the 2017-18 Indian Super League (ISL) football season.

The 29-year-old joins the 2015 ISL champions on a free transfer after the expiry of his contract at Bahrain outfit Al Muharraq.

A product of the AZ Alkmaar youth system, Nelson represented Netherlands at the Under-17, U-18 and U-19 levels. Having made his professional debut at the age of 18 for Alkmaar in the Dutch Eredivise, Nelson was then loaned to RBC Roosendaal in the Dutch Eerste Divisie.

After one season, Nelson's loan move at Roosendaal became permanent. He then joined Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia where he spent 18 months, played in the UEFA Europa League and won the Bulgarian domestic cup.

Nelson signed for Ukrainian giants Metalurh Donetsk in January 2012 and reached the final of the Ukraine domestic cup also. He spent three and a half seasons in Ukraine and featured for Metalurh also in the Europa League.

Nelson returned to the Bulgarian top division in 2015 when he joined Botev Plovdiv and spent one season there, scoring four goals in 14 domestic league starts.

In January 2017, Nelson signed for Bahrain powerhouse Al Muharraq and finished runners-up in the Bahrain King's Cup. Nelson scored on his AFC Cup debut for Muharraq and featured in all six of their group stage games.

Chennaiyin head coach John Gregory said, "Nelson is a highly accomplished player with a fantastic CV. He will add plenty of quality and variety to our attack. After a very good career in Europe he recently had a very impressive season in Bahrain and looks very well equipped to flourish in the Indian Super League."

Nelson stated: "I would like to thank the club Chennaiyin FC and coach John Gregory for believing in me. Lot of my friends from Dutch football have played in the ISL and have given me positive feedback."

