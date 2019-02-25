Chennai racer Raghul felicitated at FMSCI annual awards

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) India's top performers in the world of motorsports were on Monday felicitated during the 2018 FMSCI annual awards function here with Chennais Raghul Rangasamy winning the coveted 'Upcoming Motorsports Person Of The Year Award'.

The 25-year-old racer had a spectacular year, completing a fine double by claiming the LGB Formula 4 title in the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship and the FF 1600 category in the MRF National Racing Championship to pocket the prestigious Raymond Gautam Singhania Trophy.

The chief guest at the glittering function, the President of FIA (Le Federation Internationale de l'Automobile), Jean Todt, gave away the top prize as also a number of other important trophies in the presence of a galaxy of stars.

Todt, famously known as the force behind Ferrari's spectacular rise in Formula 1, expressed his delight at the way Indian motorsport has progressed and believed that the country was on its way to bigger things on the world stage.

The annual function, held under the stewardship of new FMSCI president J.Prithiviraj, saw as many as 61 winners receiving the trophies.

The former president of FMSCI (1981-82 & 1985-87), G.R. Karthikeyan, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his valuable contribution to Indian motorsport.

Basking in the progress made in the year gone by, and appreciating the efforts of all the stakeholders, promoters, sponsors and winners, Prithiviraj revealed that much more was in store.

"We are entering the golden period of Indian motorsports. We have events in virtually all the disciplines possible and our boys and girls are competing and winning at the world level, like never before," he said.

"We are going to introduce many other exciting verticals very soon," he added.

The FMSCI handed out Special Awards to all those who made the country proud at the international level too while making a special mention of multiple winner Gaurav Gill, for taking part in the World Rally Championship.

Among others, Armaan Ebrahim (podium finish at the Lamborghini Trofeo series), Anindith Reddy Konda (podium at Lamborghini Trofeo Series), Amiitrajit Ghosh and Ashwin Naik (winners at ERC 2 Acropolis Rally) and Malswandawngliana (2nd in Asia Cup of Road Racing India round) received the awards.

Leading female drivers of the country, including Mira Erda, Sneha Sharma and Shriya Lohia, were also bestowed with the Outstanding Women in Motorsport trophies.

