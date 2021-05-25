Chennai Metro to BSF: List of Government Jobs to Apply this Week

If you are looking for a job in the government sector, here’s your chance. From recruitment in Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) several vacancies have been announced this week. For those willing to work in the medical sector or NHAI or any other government department, here are hand-picked jobs to apply for this week.

DSSSB various posts recruitment 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has notified a total of 7,236 vacancies for various teaching and non-teaching posts. The application process will start from May 25 on DSSB official website The recruitment drive is being conducted for trained graduate teachers (TGT), assistant teachers, lower division clerks (LDC), head clerks, and Patwari. Read the details of a recruitment drive here.

Chennai Metro Recruitment 2021: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced the recruitment at eight posts of General Manager (Construction), Additional General Manager (Safety), Additional General Manager (QA/QC), Additional General Manager (Legal), and Deputy General Manager (Finance & Accounts) on a contract basis. The interested and eligible candidates can apply till June 4 by visiting the official website of CMRL.

NTPC Engineering Executive Trainee recruitment 2021: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited online applications for 280 vacancies of engineering executive trainees through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021. The application process has already begun on May 21 at the NTPC career portal and will conclude on June 6. Read details.

NIBE recruitment 2021: Sardar Swaran Singh National Institute of Bio-Energy has come out with a notification for ‘SSS-NIBE Bioenergy Promotion Fellowship’. The institute comes under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. There are nine seats for research fellows including junior research fellow (JRF), senior research fellow (SRF), and research associate in the field of bioenergy. Interested candidates can apply till June 5 through the official website.

NHIDCL recruitment 2021: National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is accepting applications for various posts like Manager, Deputy Manager, General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Assistant Manager, and Junior Manager. A total of 61 vacancies have been announced for this recruitment drive. Know more.

BSF recruitment 2021: The BSF has notified the recruitment of 89 vacancies for specialist doctors and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) through a walk-in-interview. The BSF walk-in interview is scheduled to be conducted between June 21 and June 30. The shortlisted candidates will be employed on a contractual basis of three years which can later be extended to two years. Check details here.

NHAI recruitment: The students who have completed their B.Tech in Civil Engineering and have taken the GATE 2021 exam can apply for the post of Deputy Managers (Technical) in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Eligible candidates can submit their applications for the above mentioned post by May 28. Read details here.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021: Those seeking a job in the medical field can apply for Senior Resident (Non-Academic) posts at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar. A total of 90 positions are available for various disciplines under the central government for a period of a maximum of 3 years. The eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of AIIMS by June 7. Check details here.

