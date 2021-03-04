Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS5 KL-POLLS-BJP-SREEDHARAN Kerala BJP pitches for making 'Metroman' Sreedharan NDA CM candidate Thiruvalla (Ker): BJP in Kerala on Thursday said it has requested the party's national leadership to declare 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, who recently joined the party, as the NDA's chief ministerial candidate in Kerala in the coming assembly elections.

MDS4 KL-SREEDHARAN-DMRC Sreedharan wears Delhi Metro uniform for last time ahead of political journey Kochi: Curtain came down on 'Metroman' E Sreedharan's 24-year long career with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation as he wore the DMRC's outdoor uniform one last time on Thursday ahead of his political journey with BJP.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana logs 152 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths push toll to 1,637 Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 152 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 2,99,406, while the death toll rose to 1,637 with two more fatalities, the state government said on Thursday.

MDS2 KA-ISRO-ITALY After enhancing ties with Brazil, Australia, ISRO eyes new opportunities with Italy Bengaluru: Close on the heels of the launch of a Brazilian satellite by ISRO, India and Italy have decided to explore opportunities in the field of earth observation, space science and robotic and human exploration.

MES3 TN-POLLS-DMK-VCK DMK seals poll pact with VCK; Allots six seats Chennai: The DMK on Thursday allotted six constituencies to ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi for the April 6 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

MES5 VIRUS-IISC-STUDY Indian scientists reveal new mutations, proteins of novel coronavirus Bengaluru: A study from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has identified multiple mutations and unique proteins in isolates of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.PTI SS PTI PTI