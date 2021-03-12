Chennai, Mar 12 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS1 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry logs 30 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally inches close to 40K mark Puducherry: Puducherry added 30 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally close to the 40,000 mark.

MDS3 TN-POLLS-DMK-CANDIDATES DMK releases list of candidates for April 6 TN polls, Stalin to fight from Kolathur, son to make debut Chennai: DMK President M K Stalin will try his luck once again from Kolathur constituency in the city for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections while his son Udhayanidhi will make his electoral debut by contesting from the Chepauk-Triplicane segment in the metropolis.

MDS4 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, one death takes toll to 1,650 Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 181 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 3,00,717, while the death toll rose to 1,650 with one more fatality, the state government said on Friday.

MDS5 TN-POLL-HAASAN Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South constituency Chennai: Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan would make his electoral debut, contesting from Coimbatore South constituency in the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

MDS6 AP-VIRUS-YEAR A year on from its first case, AP fourth on national COVID chart with a tally of 8.91 lakh Amaravati: A staggering 8,91,178 people were infected with the coronavirus disease in Andhra Pradesh in 365 days since the state recorded its first case an Italy returnee on this day last year. By Surya Desaraju MDS7 ISRO-NSIL-INVESTMENT NewSpace India Ltt to invest Rs 10,000 crore in 5 years, expects manpower requirement of 300 Bengaluru: ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) on Friday said it is looking at investing approximately Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years and a manpower requirement of 300 people as it plans to scale up operations.