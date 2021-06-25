Chennai, Jun 25 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS4 DEF-LD-IAC-RAJNATH India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier will be commissioned next year: Rajnath Singh Kochi: India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC)will be commissioned next year and its combat capability, reach and versatility will add formidable capabilities in the country's defence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Friday.

MDS3 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry adds 261 fresh COVID-19 cases, five deaths push toll to 1,739 Puducherry: Puducherry reported 261 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,16,186, a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services said on Friday.

MDS5 KL-CONGRESS-CHANDY Congress leader Oommen Chandy meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy on Friday met party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and expressed his displeasure at the manner in which recent leadership changes had been brought about in the party in Kerala.

MDS6 KL-JOSEPHINE-RESIGNATION M C Josephine resigns as Ker Women's Commission chairperson after row over remarks Thiruvananthapuram: A day after her alleged insensitive remarks kicked up a row in Kerala, the Women's Commission chairperson M C Josephine resigned on Friday, party sources said.

MES2 SENA-CONG CWC member backs Shiv Sena's pitch for Rahul Gandhi & Pawar joining hands Bengaluru: Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday backed the Shiv Sena's pitch for his party leader Rahul Gandhi joining hands with NCP chief Sharad Pawar to align all opposition parties together to take on the ruling BJP at the Centre, and said it's necessary.

MES4 KA-KUMARASWAMY Like other South Indian states, Karnataka too will reject national parties in 2023 polls: H D Kumaraswamy Channapatna (K'taka): JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said that like other South Indian states,Karnataka too will reject the national parties during the 2023 assembly polls and choose a regional party, as people don't want the administration here to be run by high commands sitting in Delhi.PTI SS PTI PTI