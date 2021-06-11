Chennai, Jun 11 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry logs 429 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths Puducherry: Puducherry continued to see a fall in number of fresh coronavirus cases with the union territory reporting 429 in the last 24 hours as against the 507 on the previous day.

MDS3 TL-COVAXIN-LD FDA No EUA to Covaxin in USA: FDA recommends Biologics Licence Application route for approval Hyderabad: In setback that could potentially delay the launch of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in USA, the Food and Drug Administration there has 'recommended' Ocugen Inc, the US partner of the Indian vaccine maker, to go for Biologics Licence Application (BLA) route with additional data, nixing hopes of Emergency Use Authorisation.

MDS4 KA-YEDIYURAPPA Will continue as CM for next two years, says Yediyurappa Hassan (K'taka): BJP national general secretary Arun Singh's statement ruling out his replacement has given him 'more strength', Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday and asserted that he will work for the development of the state during the remaining two years of the term.

MDS5 TL-ED SEARCHES-TRS MP ED conducts searches at TRS MP Nageswara Rao's offices Hyderabad: Enforcement Directorate officials on Friday conducted searches at some of the offices of Madhucon Group belonging to TRS MP and its Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao, sources said.

MDS6 KL-ROSEWOOD-MURALEEDHARAN Rosewood felling: Union Minister questions Rahul Gandhi's silence Wayanad (Ker): A day after the Centre sought a report on the alleged mass felling and smuggling of centuries-old rosewood trees at a hamlet here, Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Friday questioned the silence of Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi over the issue and said no one knows whether he has abandoned the constituency.

MES2 KL-ELECTRICITY-CAG CAG raps KSEBL for not implementing panel recommendations on upkeep of systems at Idukki project Thiruvananthapuram: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has pulled up the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) for not implementing the recommendations of the committees constituted by it to avoid accidents at the Idukki Hydro Electric Project (IHEP), the largest hydro electric project in Kerala.

MES4 TN-STALIN-LALU-PRASAD CM Stalin extends birthday wishes to Lalu Prasad Yadav Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday greeted Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on his birthday.PTI SS PTI PTI