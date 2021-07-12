Chennai, Jul 12 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS4 TN-LD-RAJINIKANTH Rajinikanth disbands 'Mandram' designed for political entry, says not game for politics Chennai: Top star Rajinikanth on Monday announced disbanding the Rajini Makkal Mandram, launched for his political entry and reiterated that he has no intention of involving himself in politics in future.

MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Number of daily cases falls below 100 in Puducherry after gap of four months Puducherry: Puducherry on Monday reported less than 100 new coronavirus cases in a single day after a gap of four months with the union territory logging 81 infections.

MDS3 KL-LD-CHURCH-PRIEST Supreme head of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India passes away Kottayam (Kerala): Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, the supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India, who had stood for the cause of the poor and destitute and was instrumental in initiating several path-breaking changes in the church,passed away in the early hours of Monday, a spokesman said here.

MDS6 KL-KITEX Kerala Industries dept like 'frog in the well':Kitex Chairman Kochi: Dubbing the Kerala Industries department as a 'frog in the well', unaware of the investor friendly atmosphere in other states, Kitex Group Chairman Sabu Jacob on Monday said Telangana has offered many incentives for his venture and assured no 'inspections' would be carried out.

MES5 KA-NEP-INSTITUTIONS 'NEP will be implemented from this year in govt institutions' Dharwad: The National Education Policy will be implemented from this academic year in institutions of the department of higher education in Karnataka and come into force in the state by 2030, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

MES8 KL-SEIZURE 4.6 kg of heroin seized from Tanzanian national Kochi: Around 4.6 kg of heroin was seized by DRI officials from a Tanzanian national who arrived at the airport here on Monday.PTI SS PTI PTI