Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 PM.

MDS4 TN-PM-MODI-LD-MEDICAL-COMMISSION 'National Medical Commission will bring great transparency,' says PM Modi Chennai: The government is transforming the entire medical education and healthcare sector in the country and as part of the initiative, the National Medical Commission would bring great transparency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

MDS5 KA-ISRO-SATELLITE ISRO lining up launch of India's geo imaging satellite GISAT-1 Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation is lining up the launch of its geo imaging satellite GISAT-1 close on the heels of the February 28 PSLV-C51 mission.

MDS6 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana logs 189 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 189 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total positives to over 2.98 lakh while two deaths pushed the tally to 1,632, the state government said on Friday.

MDS3 KA-BLAST-ARREST Key accused in Chikkaballapura quarry blast arrested Bengaluru: G S Nagaraja, one of the partners of the quarry and the prime accused in the Chikkaballapura quarry blast case has been arrested, police said.

MES3 TN-CPI-PANDIAN Veteran CPI leader D Pandian no more; TN leaders condole death Chennai: CPI veteran and the party's ormer state secretary D Pandian died here on Friday following illness, the party said.

