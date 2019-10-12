'Chennai Connect' is start of a new era in India-China relation: PM Narendra Modi

Delegation level talks held between India and China in Tamil Nadu's Kovalam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Union Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale were present. During the delegation talk, PM Modi said, "There have been deep cultural and trade relations between China and the state of Tamil Nadu. For most part of the last 2000 years, India and China have been economic powers. The first informal summit between India and China last year in Wuhan led to increased stability in our relations and gave a fresh momentum. Strategic communication between our two countries has also increased. The Wuhan summit instilled a new momentum and trust in our relations and today's 'Chennai Connect' is the start of a new era in India-China relation."