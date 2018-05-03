Chennai will get new airport terminal with green building features

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved investments in expansion and upgradation of integrated terminal at Chennai airport by Airports Authority of India at a cost of Rs. 2,467 crores. Total built up area of the proposed terminal building, including the present proposal measuring 197,000 sqm shall be 336,000 sqm with an annual capacity to handle 35 million passengers per annum. The new terminal building incorporates green building features with an aim to achieve GRIHA-4 Star rating. The building would cater to the requirement of passenger growth up to the year 2026-27.