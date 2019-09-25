Chemistry between PM Modi, President Trump reflected in positive trade talks: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce, Industry and Railways, Piyush Goyal, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with top business tycoons of America. Speaking on the India-US relationship, Piyush Goyal said, "The chemistry and the bonding between the two leaders are reflected in the trade talks in terms of the positivity on both sides." Further adding about the trade talks between the two countries, "We will announce a deal very soon. Then we will follow it with a greater engagement going forward with the United States. The direction is very positive. The response of the US is extremely encouraging. India is moving towards 5 trillion dollar economy. The stage is set for India for its presence to be felt globally. All the ingredients of a growing economy and an inviting atmosphere are available in India."