Chelsea's Drinkwater sidelined for a month due to injury

London, Sep 16 (IANS) English football champions Chelsea's latest signing, midfielder Danny Drinkwater is to be sidelined for a month due to a calf injury, coach Antonio Conte said.

The 27-year-old Drinkwater joined the London giants from Leicester City on the last day of the summer transfer window and has yet to make his debut with his new club, reports Efe.

"He has a muscular problem in his calf. I think it's very difficult to see him before the international break (early in October)," Conte on Friday told a press conference ahead of Sunday's English Premier League (EPL) match against Arsenal.

"He needs time to recover. It's a pity because he was starting to work and to improve his physical conditions. Now we have to move all these situations," the manager added.

"And in two, three weeks, four weeks, I don't know," Conte said.

Drinkwater sat on the bench for last weekend's EPL match against his former club and was not on the roster Tuesday for Chelsea's UEFA Champions League opener, 6-0 rout of Azerbaijani club Qarabag.

