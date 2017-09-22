Chelsea's Bakayoko survives car accident

London, Sep 22 (IANS) Chelsea defensive midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko survived a car accident while returning from club training here.

"Surrey Police attended Blundel Lane in Oxshot around 4.40 p.m. following a one vehicle collision. The driver did not suffer any injuries. There were delays for drivers while the vehicle awaited recovery," Surrey Police was quoted saying in a statement after the incident on Thursday by Metro.

The 23-year-old who joined the London club this summer from French football club AS Monaco met with the incident after leaving from the Cobham training complex in Surrey on Thursday.

The French international has made six appearances for Chelsea this season, including the last 5-1 victory over Nottingham Forest in the English Football League (EFL) Cup.

--IANS

sam/vm