Chelsea's Antonio Conte bags LMA `Manager of the Year` award

London [U.K], May 23 (ANI): Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been named manager of the year and Premier League manager of the year after guiding his side's to the title glory in his first year in charge.

The 47-year-old, whose team finished seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, received the gong at the 25th League Managers' Association's annual awards evening.

Having arrived at Stamford Bridge following the end of Euro 2016, Conte has made an instant impact with his managerial skills and that he will now aim to add another trophy in his account when Chelsea face Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Chelsea had a brilliant run this season, having notched up a League record of 30 wins, including a winning streak of 13 matches

The Stamford Bridge club, who celebrated their Premier League title with a 5-1 win over Sunderland in the last unassailable clash, finished the tournament on 93 points, which is the second highest total ever in Premier League history, goal.com reported.

Meanwhile, Brighton manager Chris Hughton bagged the Championship award for leading the Seagulls back to the top flight for the first time in 34 years.

Portsmouth' Paul Cook and Sheffield United's Chris Wilder clinched League Two and One respectively for 2016-17.

Danny Cowley of Lincoln City received a Special Achievement award after the non-league side battled through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in a thrilling run which was eventually ended by Arsenal.(ANI)