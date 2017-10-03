Chelsea's Alvaro Morata likely to be sidelined with hamstring injury

London [U.K], Oct 3 (ANI): Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata could be out of action for six weeks after scans revealed a hamstring injury.

Confirming the news, the Spanish Football Federation informed that Morata has sustained grade two hamstring tear which is most likely to keep him sideline for at least the entire October or more.

Morata underwent an MRI scan after limping off during his side's 0-1 home defeat against Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Saturday, the Mirror reported.

And now the scans given to the Spanish FA revealed that the hamstring injury was worse than first expected.

As a result of the injury, Morata is most likely to miss two Champions League games against Roma as well as Premier League matches against Crystal Palace, Watford, Everton and Bournemouth.

Morata's injury is a huge blow to Chelsea's title hopes, with Michy Batshuayi being the only back up option in attacking. (ANI)