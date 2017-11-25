Chelsea VS Liverpool: Match ends with 1-1 draw

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Chelsea and Liverpool ended the Saturday match with a 1-1 draw, thanks to a last minute goal by the former.

The draw came even after Liverpool took the lead on 65 minutes through former Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah.

But Liverpool was denied all three points at Anfield after Chelsea substitute Willian grabbed an equaliser for the team with five minutes to go.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Norbert Klopp was not pleased with referee Oliver, who did not allow him to bring on Adam Lallana before Willian's goal.

"I think I need a little bit of time to be happy. I'm happy about the performance, how we took the game," the Daily Star quoted Klopp as saying.

"You need a bit of luck and we didn't have it again. We wanted to change the system before the equaliser and the referee didn't allow us," he added.

Victory would have launched Liverpool into the top four, but the 85th-minute leveller left them three points behind their opponents in fifth.(ANI)