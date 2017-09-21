Chelsea striker Costa to return to Atletico in $74mn deal

London, Sep 21 (IANS) Chelsea's Spanish striker Diego Costa will return to Atletico Madrid in January for a fixed transfer agreement worth 62 million euros ($74 million) plus eight million euros ($9.54 million) in variables, both clubs announced on Thursday.

Brazilian-born Costa, 28, has not played for the past 98 days, since a 2018 Russian World Cup qualifying stage match versus Macedonia in June, reports Efe.

"Chelsea Football Club has today agreed on the terms with Atletico Madrid to transfer Diego Costa," the London team stated on its website.

It was reported early last summer that Chelsea's coach Antonio Conte told Costa he was no longer part of the English club's plans for the future and should seek another team.

Costa has played a total of 231 matches and scored 122 goals in the past 5 years.

Costa, 28, joined Chelsea in 2014 and helped the team win three titles, including two English Premier League (EPL) crowns.

"The transfer will be subject to reaching a private agreement with the footballer and the results of his medical (check-up)," the Chelsea statement added.

On the other hand, the Spanish side announced that "Atletico de Madrid and Chelsea have reached an initial agreement for the transfer of Diego Costa. The agreement is pending the formalisation of the contract between our club and the Spanish international forward.

"The English club has authorised Diego Costa to travel to Madrid in the coming days to undergo medical tests and settle his contract with our club," Atletico added.

The Spanish La Liga club did not reveal where Costa would play in the coming months since Atletico cannot recruit any new players until January 2018 in compliance with a FIFA transfer window ban.

Costa was a regular figure in the Atletico squad between 2010-14, where he managed to net 52 goals in 94 appearances.

--IANS

