Chelsea FC conducts football clinics at Dharavi in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) London football giants Chelsea FC's foundation on Tuesday conducted a coaching clinic in the slum area of Dharavi in Mumbai.

As part of their trophy tour, the Chelsea Foundation organised a coach education session for local coaches and a coaching clinic for the children in Dharavi.

The session was conducted by a group of Chelsea Foundation coaches in concurrence with the local NGO RealityGives.

Steven Winnett, Senior Development Officer, Chelsea Foundation, told IANS said that the coaching clinic was one of their ways to make possible impact and building relationships with local communities.

"We are here as a foundation as a club to engage with the communities in Mumbai. We have four coaches who have come here to give experience and football lessons to the children participating with us," Steven said.

"We have been very humbled by the experience at Dharavi. We want to engage those communities as well and give everyone the Chelsea experience and today's our visit to Dharavi was for that."

Steven said that Chelsea FC will be moving to Thailand, Japan and the United States after conducting coaching clinics till October 21 across Mumbai.

