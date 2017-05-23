Chelsea coach Conte named manager of the year by LMA

London, May 23 (IANS) Chelsea coach Antonio Conte was named Manager of the Year and English Premier League Manager of the Year after leading the London club to the league title, the League Managers' Association (LMA) announced on Tuesday.

The former Italy and Juventus head coach was presented the newly commissioned Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy by former Manchester United coach Ferguson and England Manager and LMA President Gareth Southgate at the 25th LMA Annual Awards Dinner on Monday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

On collecting his award Antonio said: "I think I've had a lot of incredible emotions in my first season here in England. I want to say thank you to all the people who voted for me. It's great to receive this award. I hope to deserve this.

"It's fantastic to read all the names that won this trophy and to stay with these managers is a great achievement for me. I hope to continue in the best way," he added.

--IANS

gau/bg