Chelsea close to signing Arsenal star after increasing bid to £35 million

Arsenal have a battle on their hands after Chelsea increased their bid for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the midfielder who has reportedly told the club he wants to leave in this summer transfer window.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, like Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, is into the final year of his contract, leaving the player in a really good bargaining position.

With Wenger still not quite convinced of his ability in midfield, Oxlade-Chamberlain has become a bit of a utility player for Arsenal, with the England international impressing of late in a wing-back position, be that down the right or the left.

Arsenal have tried to tie Oxlade-Chamberlain down to a new contract, but so far, the player's representative has rejected all the offers.

Reports have suggested the 23-year-old is looking for a fresh challenge after growing frustrated at Arsenal, with Liverpool thought to be the midfielder's preferred destination.

However, the Reds have, so far, not quite made a concrete bid, and Chelsea are looking to take advantage of that situation by going in for the Arsenal player.

Having seen a £25 million offer turned down by Arsenal, Chelsea have come in with a £35 million bid, according to the Daily Star and the Daily Mirror.

Antonio Conte is desperate for reinforcements, and has grown increasingly frustrated at the lack of transfer activity at the club, and sees Oxlade-Chamberlain as a player who can give Chelsea a really good option at wing-back.

However, considering one of the key reasons for the former Southampton man to leave Arsenal is the fact that he wants to play in centre midfield suggests the move might not go through, unless Chelsea agree to give Oxlade-Chamberlain a go in his preferred position.

Liverpool are reportedly more open to that idea, but have not quite shown as much of an interest.

Arsene Wenger has insisted he wants Oxlade-Chamberlain to stay, but if Arsenal can agree a new contract with the player or not remains to be seen.

"I think in his career he had some bad moments because he had some small injuries," Wenger said of Oxlade-Chamberlain. "Last year he was much more stable.

"Personally, I think he is a hugely talented player. He is on the way up and he will continue to move up because that potential is there.

"He is today very conscious of his qualities as well, which he was not always, and I personally believe he will be a very great player."

