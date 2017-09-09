Chelsea beat Leicester City in EPL

Leicester (England), Sep 9 (IANS) Defending champions Chelsea defeated Leicester City 2-1 in an English Premier League (EPL) football clash at the King Power Stadium here on Saturday.

Spanish forward Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for Chelsea 41 minutes into the contest, while N'Golo Kante scored the second goal in the 50th minute, reports Efe.

Jamie Vardy got Leicester City on the board 12 minutes later when he converted a penalty with a right-footed shot to the goal.

With this away victory, Chelsea provisionally are third in the EPL table with nine points, while Leicester City are far back in 17th place with only three points.

Meanwhile Tottenham Hotspurs rode on Harry Kane's brace to thump Everton 3-0, while Watford defeated Southampton 2-0.

Arsenal defeated Bournemouth 3-0.

--IANS

pur/vd