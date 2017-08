London, Aug 6 (IANS) Rose Chelimo of Bahrain won women's marathon at the IAAF World Championships here on Sunday.

Chelimo, born in Kenya, made a decisive sprint in the final kilometre to clock two hours, 27 minutes and 11 seconds, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kenyan runner Edna Ngeringwony Kiplagat failed to win her third gold medal at worlds and finished runner-up at 2:27:18.

Amy Cragg of the US took away the bronze medal with the same time as Kiplagat.

