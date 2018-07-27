Chef Ritu Dalmia to attend Mountain Echoes Literary Festival

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Renowned chef, author and restaurateur Ritu Dalmia is going to be part of the ninth edition of the Mountain Echoes literary festival. In her maiden trip to Bhutan, the culinary diva will talk to audiences about her journey as a chef, how she draws inspiration from Italy and what drove her to bring the flavours of Italian cuisine to India.

Her session will be an insight into how the culinary experience forms a major part of the modern Indian lifestyle. She will give global audiences a glimpse of how the Indian culinary culture is witnessing a delicious revolution, right from reinventing traditional recipes to introducing foreign cuisines to its palette.

The session will serve up a platter of newly acquired tastes and appetites, seasoned with the restaurateur's braising-broiling explorations, said a statement.

Speaking about Ritu's session, Mita Kapur, Festival Producer and CEO of Siyahi said: "Food narratives, and archiving of food traditions are seeing a serious revival world over. If you notice, even when strangers meet and if the conversation moves towards food, the connections made, and the bonds formed always lead to lasting friendships because food is a great equalizer and instinctively acts as a leveler.

"Ritu's stories and her experimenting with cuisines from different cultures showcases the osmosis between societies. Talking about food adds a joyous note to the Mountain Echoes festival which is already a celebration at many levels."

Commenting on the same, Dalmia said: "I am excited to be invited as a guest speaker at 'Mountain Echoes', Thimphu 2018. In my opinion, it is a unique platform to witness a rich cultural affair that is beyond boundaries and connects two strong nations. I am extremely honored to be part of this project and looking forward to it dearly."

Honored by the Ordine della Stella d'Italia in 2017, Dalmia has also been featured on the Forbes W Power Trailblazers List in 2017. She was recognized as one of India's 25 Biggest Chefs by the Indian Federation for Culinary Association in 2016.

An initiative of the India Bhutan Foundation and India's leading literary agency, Siyahi, the festival celebrates Untouched Beauty, Unexplored Ideas and Unstoppable Voices from the heart of the Himalayas.

This edition will also celebrate 50 years of formal diplomatic relations between Bhutan and India across its sessions. Key themes at this year's edition include Environment and Wildlife, Spirituality and Philosophy, Theatre, Poetry and Food traditions among others.

--IANS

nv/sed