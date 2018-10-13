Check out new poster of 'Thugs of Hindostan'

A new poster of 'Thugs of Hindostan' was released on Saturday. The poster was released by Yash Raj Films through Twitter. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead. The movie is set in the era of 1795 when the East India Company (EIC) ruled over India. The trailer of the film has already created buzz due to its spectacular visual effects, detailed costumes and extravagant sets. The film is set to release on November 08.