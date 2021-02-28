How to Check PM Jan Dhan Account Balance and Status?

Pradhan Mantra Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), initiated in August 2014, is a nationwide project aimed at achieving financial empowerment. The idea behind PMJYD was to make the scheme convenient and available in all parts of the country for a variety of financial services like banking, savings, deposit, credit, remittances, insurance and pension.

The nation-wide scheme is aimed at offering financial support to the low-income categories at a reasonable rate and to minimise poverty in the country. Under the PMJDY scheme, an eligible individual can open an account with a bank or with a Business Correspondent (Bank Mitr) network. This is a zero balance account but if someone wishes to avail cheque book service then he/she must maintain a minimum balance.

Customers who wish to avail banking in the country can dial *99#, a phone service established by the National Payments Corporation of India. One must have their mobile number linked to their account to check the Jan Dhan Yojana account balance. Your mobile banking account must also be active. It is important to note that the service cannot be used by holders with CDMA handsets and mobile must be activated by GSM.

One can get started with the *99# service from your mobile and a welcome message will be received on your phone. Now you will be asked to enter any of the specifics like the first three letters of your bank’s name or the first four letters of the IFSC code of your bank. Keep those details handy.

After entering the details, press ‘ok’ and a list of facilities provided under this facility will be found. Press 1 to check balance enquiry, then click on ‘submit’, and the balance will be reflected on your phone screen after the authorization screen.

SBI customers can check the account balance of their PN Jan Dhan account by dialling 1800 425 3800 or 1800 112 211. This number must be accessed by the SBI customers from his/her registered mobile number. Details of the last 5 transactions followed by account balance will be available.

Additionally, all these details can also be accessed by SBI customers by dialling 9223 766 666 from their registered mobile number.