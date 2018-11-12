'Cheat India' poster: Emraan Hashmi set to unfold discrepancies in education system

After delivering blockbuster hits in the past, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to unravel discrepancies in the Indian education system in his upcoming film 'Cheat India'. The first look poster, which was released by Hashmi today, features the 'Baadshaho' actor donning a pair of sports spectacles. Passport-size pictures of young boys and girls and copies of admit cards are super-imposed on the poster. The actor wrapped up the shooting of the film in September this year.