Cheaper food prices lower retail inflation in February

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Lower food prices halved India's retail inflation in February 2019 to 2.57 per cent, from 4.44 per cent during the corresponding month of last year, official data showed on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) in the month under review stood at (-) 0.66 per cent from 3.26 per cent in Februaray 2018.

However, on sequential basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in February 2019 (2.57 per cent) was higher than January 2019's retail inflation rate of 1.97 per cent.

According to the Central Statistics Office data, the CFPI had deflated by (-)2.24 per cent in January 2019.

