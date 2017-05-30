Chawrasia blames poor putting for disappointing show in US Open qualifying

Kolkata, May 30 (IANS) Two-time Indian Open champion SSP Chawrasia on Tuesday blamed poor putting for his pedestrian show in the one-off US Open sectional qualifier at the Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England.

Chawrasia, who entered the European Tour qualifying on the back of a disappointing weekend at the BMW PGA Championship where he ended in the tied 58th place, on Monday shot an one-over 145 with rounds of one-over 73 and even-par 72 to finish way below the cut-off mark of top 15.

"It was a very bad day for me. My putting was very bad. The rest was okay but then I failed to score because of putting," the 39-year-old told IANS over phone from Sweden where he will take part in the Nordea Masters starting on June 1.

Chawrasia hit as many as six bogeys in the first round, following it up with two in the second. The 39-year old who celebrated his birthday earlier this month, struck five birdies in the first round and two in the second.

"I hadn't played in the course before matchday and it was new for me. I did not get the time to practice here as I was playing the BMW PGA Championship till Sunday," he said.

The US Open, season's second major golf championship, will be held between June 15 to 18 at the Erin Hills golf course in Wisconsin, the United States.

Fellow Indians in the qualifier, Shiv Kapur and Jeev Milkha Singh withdrew after opening round.

Now, he wants to move to the next target in Sweden. "There is no time to regret and I will now focus on the next tournament. I will comeback and try again," the Kolkata-based golfer added.

--IANS

dm/pur/dg