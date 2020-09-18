Chavhanke Defends ‘Fact-Based Journalism’, SC Asks Tough Questions

The Supreme Court on Friday, 18 September, has asked Sudarshan News editor Suresh Chavhanke’s to place an affidavit on record to explain how he will assuage concerns over broadcast of future episodes of his ‘UPSC Jihad’ show, so that it can then be seen if the stay on the broadcast of these shows can be lifted.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, arguing for Sudharshan News, made extensive arguments seeking a vacation of the stay on the show’s broadcast and defending the contents of the four episodes which had been broadcast till now.

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and KM Joseph asked several tough questions from the channel about the content of the shows broadcast till now, and why they had concerns about it constituting hate speech.

“The bottomline is that you’re maligning a whole community,” Justice KM Joseph said, after pointing out various problems in the content put out so far.

The court was hearing arguments on the petition filed by advocate Firoz Iqbal Khan against the broadcast of Chavhanke’s show, as well as several intervention applications filed by various parties, including Jamia students and several retired civil servants.

During the previous substantive hearing on 15 September, the same bench of the apex court had directed Sudarshan News to not broadcast any further content relating to its claims of ‘UPSC Jihad’ till further orders.

This was because the court found that the objective of the show, prima facie, was to “vilify the Muslim community”, and that the four episodes of the series broadcast till then included information which was “palpably erroneous.” As a result, Sudarshan News had been injuncted from broadcasting the remaining six episodes in the series till the court gave it the go ahead.

The hearing will resume on Monday, 21 September at 2 pm.

ARGUMENTS RAISED BY CHACHANKE AND SUDARSHAN NEWS

Arguing for the channel, Divan had begun by saying that it was dangerous for a constitutional court to get into pre-censorship of a TV show, as the role of such courts is to “uphold the full amplitude of the right to free speech.”

He asserted that Chavhanke, as editor in chief of the channel, felt that his show was “very solid” when it came to its facts, and that he had reached out to the parties involved – essentially representatives of the Zakat Foundation of India – for comment and participation in the show, but they had declined.

Divan then proceeded to take the court through the affidavit that Chavhanke had submitted on behalf of the channel defending their actions and show.

He noted that Sudarshan News has been operating for the last 15 years, and had not been accused of any violations of the programme code in that time. He said that Chavhanke was committed to adhering the programme code, and that Sudarshan News was not some “shoot and scoot” channel that would run away; it would face the consequences.

Divan argued that Chavhanke has defended his shows as “investigative journalism” and an attempt to make the public and the government aware of “anti-national and anti-social activities and the modus operandi.” You can read more about what his affidavit said about the show, and why he felt there needed to be an expose on the Zakat Foundation of India and its training of young Muslims for the civil services here.

Divan noted that Chavhanke has asserted that he does not have any ill will against any community or any individual, and that he does not oppose the selection of any meritorious candidate in the civil services.

He also noted the documents which Sudarshan News believes back up their claims of links between office bearers of the Zakat Foundation of India and people with connections to terrorist organisations. In particular, connections to the Madina Trust in the UK, Muslim Aid UK and Khalil Demir were mentioned and explained as set out in the affidavit.

Divan also sought to defend the show’s comments about Muslims having a higher upper age limit and more attempts to apply for the civil services examinations by saying Chavhanke was talking about Muslim OBCs, not Muslims in general, and that he had clarified this orally on the show – which was not coming across on just slides.

Divan noted that there already exists a mechanism for complaints and grievance redressal for the petitioners and intervenors who have a problem with the show under Section 22 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995 and the Cable Television Networks Rules 1994. He argued that the Supreme Court had, in previous judgments, acknowledged that this was the case, including in the case of Common Cause vs Union of India, where Justice Chandrachud was part of the bench.

