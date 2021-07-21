Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg In Ayodhya Declared National Highway

The Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama Marg in Ayodhya, a path meant for circumambulation and known for its importance to Ram bhaktas and pilgrims, has been declared a National Highway. It extends to 84 kos -- approximately 275 kms. Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari made the announcement on Twitter.

Draft Notification has been issued declaring ‘Chaurasi Koshi Parikrama Marg’ as National Highway in the state of Uttar Pradesh. #PragatiKaHighway — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 21, 2021



Earlier this year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had urged Nitin Gadkari to develop the 84 Kosi Parikrama as a national highway.

Gadkari had accepted the suggestion. Gadkari, Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had dedicated projects worth 280 crores to Ayodhya then.

The Parikrama Marg covers districts Ayodhya, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti, Ambedkarnagar. The governments at the Centre and state are working to increase the momentum towards making Ayodhya meet the footfall of pilgrims, tourism inflow from across and the country and around the world.

Development of the Parikrama route is part of the Centre's focus. Its development will connect people living in Bahraich, Raibareli and Sultanpur as well.