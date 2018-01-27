Chasing 241, S. Africa reach 69/1 at lunch on Day 4

Johannesburg, Jan 27 (IANS) India went wicket-less in the rain-curtailed morning session of the fourth day's play as South Africa, in pursuit of 241, reached 69 for one wicket in their second innings here on Saturday.

Opening batsman Dean Elgar (29) and overnight batsman Hashim Amla (27) were at the crease at lunch, with the hosts needing a further 172 runs to clinch the Test and win all of three matches in the cricket series.

The beginning of play at the New Wanderers Stadium was delayed by an hour due to a wet outfield following rain. So the officials kept the morning session from 11 a.m. local time to 12.30 a.m.

Resuming the day's play at 17/1 after the match officials overnight decided to continue with the match which was suspended before scheduled close as the condition of the pitch was discussed on Friday. Uneven bounce was also seen on few occasions in the first session on Saturday as well.

Elgar and Amla fended off the Indian bowlers, who operated with probing line and length. Both the batsmen showed a lot of courage and patience.

Elgar, though was not as technically solid as Amla, managed to survive the session with a chanceless innings. He has faced a 100 deliveries.

Amla, as usual, batted with his quality, waiting for the bad deliveries to punish.

The unbeaten 64-run stand has put South Africa in a good position from where they should fancy chasing down the target with the likes of A.B. de Villiers and Faf du Plessis yet to bat.

Brief scores: India: 187 and 247 vs South Africa: 194 and 69/1 (Dean Elgar 29 batting, Hashim Amla 27 batting; Mohammed Shami 1/15) at lunch on Day 3.

--IANS

pur/sac