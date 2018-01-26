Chasing 241, S. Africa 17/1 on Day 3

Johannesburg, Jan 26 (IANS) South Africa reached 17/1 after play was called off with the condition of the pitch being discussed on the third day after India set-up a target of 241 for the hosts to win the third and final Test here on Friday.

Due to odd bounce, the play was called off as both the captains, India's Virat Kohli and South Africa's Faf du Plessis discussed the issue with match referee Andy Pyrcroft.

Earlier in the day, India put up a gutsy show with the bat before being bowled out for 247.

