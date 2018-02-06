All chartered accountants should pledge to make Indian economy corruption free: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal addressed a gathering at Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Annual Function in Vigyan Bhavan. In his speech the Minister of Railways and Coal encourage all the chartered accountants to pledge to make the Indian economy corruption-free. He also recollected his college days when he was awarded with his degree. He also shared with the students how he used to study with sheer determination to excel.