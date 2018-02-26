Charlize Theron's fan moment with Nash Edgerton

Los Angeles, Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Charlize Theron is happy that she got a chance to work with Australian director Nash Edgerton with "Gringo", and says she has been a fan of his work since long.

Theron discovered Edgerton's dark humour through his 2007 short film "Spider".

"I was so impressed when I saw it I asked to meet him, just as a fan," Theron said in a statement.

"We hit it off straight away and became friends. For a while now, we've been looking for something we could do together," she added.

"Gringo" revolves around mild-mannered businessman Harold (David Oyelowo) who is assigned the task of delivering the formula of a new weed pill to a lab in Mexico and all the obstacles he faces.

The film, also starring Amanda Seyfried and Joel Edgerton, combines dark humour with dramatic intrigue. Theron will be seen essaying role of a shrewd businesswoman Elaine Markinson.

It is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, and will release on March 9.

