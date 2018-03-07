Charlize Theron hates Mexican food

Los Angeles, March 8 (IANS) Actress Charlize Theron says the people of Mexico are amazing, but she finds the food ridiculous.

Theron shot her latest "Gringo" in Mexico.

"Since most of this story takes place in Mexico, it was helpful to actually shoot it in the real place. The people are amazing, the food is ridiculous and our crew worked really hard and were so skilled," Theron said in a statement.

"Gringo" revolves around mild-mannered businessman Harold (David Oyelowo) who is assigned the task of delivering the formula of a new weed pill to a lab in Mexico and all the obstacles he faces.

The film, also starring Amanda Seyfried and Joel Edgerton, combines dark humour with dramatic intrigue. Theron will be seen essaying role of a shrewd businesswoman Elaine Markinson. It has been helmed by Nash Edgerton.

She loved shooting in Mexico.

"I didn't know what to expect, so I was thoroughly surprised by how much I loved that environment, and how easy it was to work in," she added.

The film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, and will release on Friday.

