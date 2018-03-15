Charlize Theron elegant, but also streetwise: Joel Edgerton

Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Australian actor Joel Edgerton had fun working with Charlize Theron in "Gringo". He says the actress sometimes used to say something controversial or dirty that would shock everyone on the set.

In the film, Theron will be seen essaying the role of a shrewd businesswoman Elaine Markinson.

"Charlize is so beautiful and elegant, but she's also very sharp and streetwise," Edgerton said in a statement.

"Every now and then, she said something controversial or dirty that shocked everybody because they expect a different attitude from her. Elaine is that part of Charlize turned up to like 50," he added.

"Gringo" revolves around mild-mannered businessman Harold (David Oyelowo) who is assigned the task of delivering the formula of a new weed pill to a lab in Mexico and all the obstacles he faces.

The film, also starring Amanda Seyfried and Joel Edgerton, combines dark humour with dramatic intrigue.

Describing her on-screen character, Theron said Elaine is vulnerable and kind of damaged.

"For me, that's what made her real. I didn't want her to feel like a caricature. Elaine's loud and she's big and she bleeds outside of the box, so I was really excited to explore all of that as an actor," she added.

Helmed by Nash Edgerton, the film was brought to India by PVR Pictures, and released on March 9.

