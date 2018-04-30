Charlie Heaton reminds Sanchez of DiCaprio

Los Angeles, April 30 (IANS) Director Sergio G. Sanchez says actor Charlie Heaton reminds him of late actor River Phoenix and Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The director feels Heaton will go a long way.

"Charlie will never stop working. He will be a star. Ha has incredible strength. And there's a weird thing -- he reminds you of different actors," Sanchez said in a statement to IANS.

"Sometimes on camera, he looks like River Phoenix and sometimes it is Leonardo DiCaprio," he added.

Sanchez worked with Heaton on "Marrowbone".

The Lionsgate horror thriller film follows the life of four siblings who seek refuge in their old family home after the death of their mother. Within the house, they discover that a far more sinister inhabitant stalks the halls and rooms.

It also features George Mackay, Anya Taylor-Joy and Mia Goth. The film, brought to India by MVP Entertainment, will release on May 4.

