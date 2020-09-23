Charismatic to Communal: TIME’s Changed Take on PM Modi Over Time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi featuring in TIME’s ‘100 Most Influential People of 2020’ list was one of the top headlines of Wednesday, 23 September.

As congratulations and praises poured in for PM Modi, who was hailed as one of the ‘greatest world leaders’ by many on social media, what got underreported were the scathing comments on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a veiled attack on India’s government in the description that followed below a ‘nearly-heroic’ image of PM Modi.

Penned by TIME editor Karl Vick, the description suggested that PM Modi’s regime has brought India’s cultural harmony and stability under doubt.

Here’s the description:

“The key to democracy is not, in fact, free elections. Those only tell who got the most votes. More important is the rights of those who did not vote for the winner. India has been the world’s largest democracy for more than seven decades. Its population of 1.3 billion includes Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other religious sects. All have abided in India, which the Dalai Lama (who has spent most of his life in refuge there) has lauded as “an example of harmony and stability.”

Narendra Modi has brought all that into doubt. Though almost all of India’s Prime Ministers have come from the nearly 80% of the population that is Hindu, only Modi has governed as if no one else matters. First elected on a populist promise of empowerment, his Hindu-­nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party rejected not only elitism but also pluralism, specifically targeting India’s Muslims. The crucible of the pandemic became a pretense for stifling dissent. And the world’s most vibrant democracy fell deeper into shadow.”

However, compared to PM Modi’s fourth appearance on the list this year, TIME magazine’s take on Modi has not been so critical the previous three times when it was penned by different writers - Fareed Zakaria (2014), Barack Obama (2015) and Pankaj Mishra (2017).

If all four descriptions are read one after the other, one can notice a gradual change of tone from praises to condemnation in TIME’s outlook of PM Modi.

Here’s how PM Modi was described the previous three times when he appeared on the list:

Also Read: ‘BJP Targets Muslims’: TIME As Modi, Shaheen Bagh Dadi in Top 100

‘Charismatic, Intense, Utterly Decisive’: Fareed Zakaria (2014)

