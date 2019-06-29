Chargesheet against Pehlu Khan shows 'double face' of Congress: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the charge sheet filed by Rajasthan Police against Pehlu Khan, who was killed by a mob in Alwar in 2017 for allegedly smuggling cows, has showed the "double face" of Congress. "It is double face of Congress. When Pehlu Khan was attacked, Congress condemned it. It is a condemnable act by Ashok Gehlot government. Urge Muslims of Rajasthan to stop supporting Congress which always betrayed you," Owaisi said in Hyderabad.