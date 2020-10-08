Charged in lockdown riot cases, migrant workers afraid to return to Gujarat

By Parth MN

This is not the first time Sandeep Srivastava, 21, is preparing to leave his home in southwestern Uttar Pradesh for work. This time, however, his family is tense: The previous time he had migrated for a job, he had ended up in jail.

"They are reluctant to let me go. They are scared for my safety," said Srivastava, who belongs to Chauth village in Jalaun district. He was among 25 people arrested following clashes between migrant workers and the police on May 17 near Rajkot, an industrial hub in southern Gujarat.

These clashes were among the many that erupted across India's major migrant destinations as workers - rendered jobless, homeless and hungry by the extended lockdown - struggled to reach their homes. Between May and July, Gujarat, a major migrant destination state, saw intense clashes between migrant workers and the police in its industrial hubs including Rajkot, Surat, Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar. Surat itself saw four such incidents.

Of the protesting migrant workers who were arrested in this period, upto 150 currently face police cases across Gujarat, said Anand Yagnik and Pratik Rupala, the Ahmedabad-based lawyers who secured bail for all but one of them. The charges mostly relate to the violation of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and Disaster Management Act, 2005. But in Rajkot, 55 migrant workers were charged under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, or attempt to murder, among other things.

"One migrant worker is still in jail under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act," said Rupala. "The rest received bail in June and July. They spent somewhere between four and seven weeks in jail."

After securing bail, the workers immediately went back to their native states. But now, as they set out to resurrect their lost livelihoods, they have to not only find new jobs but also deal with the anxieties of a court case. "I am a bit anxious about leaving my village," said Srivastava. "But we do not have any farmland in the village. Our survival depends on labour work, which is erratic here. With no assurance of work where I live, what option do I have?"

When migrant workers land up in a city for a job, they usually build on the contacts they have, Srivastava pointed out. "In a new city, we have to start from scratch," he said, explaining why he intends to return to Gujarat barely two months after receiving bail, where he faces charges.

Lockdown and its aftermath

On 24 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a countrywide lockdown to control the spread of the novel coronavirus in India. All economic activity came to a standstill, severely impacting the informal sector. Millions of migrant workers across India were stranded in cities, hundreds of kilometres from their homes.

The next few weeks saw the desperate quest of workers to head home in adverse conditions - on two wheelers, on trucks, in auto rickshaws, and even on foot, exposing them to starvation, dehydration and road accidents.

The problem was multiplied by years of state disenfranchisement of interstate migrant workers. The Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979, was introduced to avoid exploitation of migrant workers and ensure decent working conditions. But it is yet to be implemented in letter or spirit, denying migrant workers the assurance of the same wages as local workers and an allowance to travel home.

None of these benefits kicked in during the lockdown - let alone a travel allowance to get home, the workers were not even paid their wages, said Srivastava. "We were left to fend for ourselves," he said. "We spent our own money to return home."

'Can you blame us for wanting to go home?'

More than a month after the lockdown was first announced, on 1 May, the Union government directed states to make arrangements for special shramik (labourer) trains to transport stranded migrant workers home. To get on to these trains, a worker had to register at the local police station and wait for a call.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government claimed that the railways were paying 85 percent of the fare for special trains while states paid the remaining 15 percent. But migrant workers maintained that they had to pay the entire fare for these trains.

