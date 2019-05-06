New characters of the crime thriller revealed in 'Sacred Games 2' teaser

The makers of Netflix crime thriller, 'Sacred Games' released the teaser of the second season on Monday. The official Instagram account of Netflix India shared the 26-second teaser and wrote, "Season 2 is coming. Put your chattris in the air. #SacredGamesS2." The teaser did not reveal much, but the excited fans and viewers will be surprised to see the new addition of actors into the game. Based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel by the same name, 'Sacred Games' received immense critical acclaim for the gripping plot and powerful performances. All the eight hour-long episodes were directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.