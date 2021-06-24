'Chappal Ulti Mat Rakho': Indians Share Strange Things They Believed Growing Up

Childhood is the most amazing phase of our lives. Away from all the problems of the world, we live in our space of innocence. As a child, we had our own set of beliefs and notions that at times were fuelled by lies that our parents told us, to protect us from disappointments or heartbreaks. Didn’t you grow up with the stories of a tooth fairy that would come and take our baby teeth from under our pillow? For most of our childhood, we actually bought that story before reality finally hit us. Now, a Twitter user has invited people to share the dumbest things that they believed while growing up. Of course, the post has received hilarious responses from netizens and most of them are actually so relatable. Here are a few of them:

What is the dumbest thing you believed as a child? — Bidisha (@bidishamaybe) June 21, 2021

Remember the time when you would accidentally eat the seed of a fruit, and everyone around would tell you how a tree will now come up inside your stomach? Well, it was quite a thing as it seems many children feared the same.

There was a whole theory about how a person would not grow if we jumped over them and this could only be reversed by jumping back the same way.

Don't jump over a person or else they won't grow. Jump back in the opposite direction to reverse the effect — Ravi (@cmaravisaini) June 22, 2021

All the cricket enthusiasts out there heard about the stories of Ricky Ponting having a spring inside his bad during the 2003 World Cup Final against India. And yes most of us believed it, actually, we still can’t be sure (wink).

Story continues

Australian batsman ki bat me spring thi — omg someone actually (@ablahhmard) June 21, 2021

This story about Bollywood actors carrying extra clothes in their pockets during songs sounds like a very believable one for a kid’s mind. Did you hear this story?

Gano m actor aur actress apne jeb me kapde rakhte h aur paido k piche badlke ajatr h — swara ✨ (@shy_swara) June 21, 2021

Check out the other childhood stories shared by the Twitterati here:

2 things actually: 1. that there is a limit to how many words a person could speak in their lifetime. 2. that Brazil song (Venga Boys) was Brazil's national anthem! — Garimaaa (@sojourn2021) June 22, 2021

Kane and undertaker were brothers and that even though kane buried undertaker, he returned from the dead 7 times — Mahesh Hegde (@mahi_unofficial) June 21, 2021

Kiss karne se bacche paida hojate hai — Be_ro_zgar (@averagelaunda1) June 21, 2021

"jhalak dikh laja ek baar aaja aaja" yeh song gaane se bhoot saamne aajata hai — Saffron ♡~ (@tujsehai_raabta) June 21, 2021

Chappal ulti mat rakho, ghar par jhagde hote hai — Taqi (@mcTaqi) June 22, 2021

What’s the childhood lie that you totally believed in?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here