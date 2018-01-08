'Chappal chor Pakistan' protest held outside Pakistan Embassy

The Indian American community in Washington DC staged a protest, called 'Chappal chor Pakistan' outside the Pakistan embassy. The protestors gathered outside the embassy to protest against misbehaviour of Pakistani authorities towards Kulbhushan Jadhav's kin. They donated old shoes and said the protest is in solidarity with Jadhav's family. Baloch protestors also joined the protest and raised anti Pakistan slogans. The protestors urged people to bring old shoes to give them to Pakistan. They also asked them to dress like a Siachen soldier with at least 2 layers of clothes for cold. 'Chappal chor Pakistan' started trending after Pakistan asked Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife to remove mangalsutra, bindi before meeting him. His wife's shoes were not returned after meeting which left India and the world flabbergasted.