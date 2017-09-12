    Chapecoense sack coach Eutropio

    Indo Asian News Service

    Rio de Janeiro, Sep 12 (IANS) Chapecoense have sacked coach Vinicius Eutropio as the tragedy hit Brazilian side fight to avoid relegation.

    The announcement followed a 2-1 loss to Cruzeiro on Sunday, which was Chapecoene's third straight defeat and left them 18th in the 20-team Brazilian Serie A standings, reports Xinhua news agency.

    "(We) are conscious of the respect and dedication Vinicius demonstrated at the club and wish him success in his future projects," Chapecoense said in a statement on Monday.

    Eutropio oversaw four wins, two draws and 11 defeats after replacing Vagner Mancini in July.

    Seventy one people died -- including 22 Chapecoense players and their entire coaching staff -- when a chartered plane in which they were travelling crashed in Colombia last November.

