Chapecoense to play Roma in friendly

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 9 (IANS) AS Roma will host Brazil's Chapecoense in a friendly at the Stadio Olimpico on September 1, the Italian club has announced.

Proceeds from the match will be donated to families affected by the plane crash last November that killed 71 people, including 19 Chapecoense players and all of their coaching staff, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It is a match organised by the Giallorossi, the Vatican and the city of Rome," Roma said in a statement on their official website on Tuesday.

"Since the tragedy Chapecoense have shown remarkable courage and character, winning the Catarinense regional championship this year and currently sitting 13th in the Brazilian top flight.

"More details over ticketing will be released in the upcoming days, with the hashtag #TodosJuntos ('All together' in Portuguese) attached to the game," the statement added.

It will be Chapecoense's third friendly against an European club within a month.

On Monday, the side from Chapeco in southern Brazil lost 5-0 to Barcelona and on Tuesday the reconstructed team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Lyon.

--IANS

ajb/bg