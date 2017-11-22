Chapecoense plane crash survivor Neto eyes 2018 return

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 22 (IANS) Chapecoense plane crash survivor Helio Neto has revealed plans to resume his playing career with the Brazilian football club next year.

The 32-year-old was one of the six survivors of a chartered LaMia flight that slammed into a hillside in Colombia last November after running out of fuel, reports Xinhua news agency.

Seventy one people died in the crash, including 19 Chapecoense players and all of the team's coaching staff.

Neto spent the first 11 days after the accident connected to tubes and unable to swallow or talk. He also suffered from spinal and knee ligament injuries.

The central defender cited the support of fellow survivor Jackson Follmann, who had the lower half of his right leg amputated, for motivating him to return.

"He (Follmann) has been fundamental in my decision to come back because when I've had doubts, he has said: 'I want to see you back on the pitch. You will come back'," Neto told TV Globo.

"This week I was training with the ball. He sat down, looked at me and said: 'I'm going to see you play next year, Neto. You're going to play.'

"The players who survived: Me, Alan (Ruschel) and Follmann give each other a lot of support. We are always sticking together, giving each other advice. We all suffered in the same way. Alan is already playing. That makes us all proud. It's as if we were on the pitch with him."

